DevSecOps platform developer Second Front Systems, or 2F, has added former CIA Chief Technology Officer Nand Mulchandani to its board of directors. The company has also appointed its CEO, Tyler Sweatt, as board chairman.

Mulchandani’s Government and Private Sector Work

A past Wash100 Award winner, Mulchandani will contribute to the board over 25 years of experience in harnessing technological innovation for national security. He served as the CIA’s first CTO for more than three years, focusing on critical technology challenges and opportunities, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also had a previous CTO stint of over a year at the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

Before his government work, Mulchandani co-founded and grew technology start-ups Oblix, Determina, OpenDNS and ScaleXtreme, which were later acquired by Oracle, VMware, Cisco and Citrix, respectively. His private sector engagement also included more than three years at Citrix as vice president of strategy and market development.

Remarks by New 2F Board Chairman

The new 2F board chairman, Sweatt, described Mulchandani’s appointment as “a pivotal moment” for the company. “I’ve long admired Nand’s leadership, and his expertise across both technology and national security strengthens our ability to expand the platform, deepen partnerships and deliver the infrastructure that powers our nation’s most critical missions,” the 2F head added.

Sweatt succeeds 2F co-founder Peter Dixon, who is now CEO of San Francisco, California-based Stealth Startup.