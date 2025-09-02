SAP has appointed Abhishek Jauhri as vice president and head of business transformation services for U.S. public services.

Jauhri announced his new position at SAP in a LinkedIn post published Monday.

Who Is Abhishek Jauhri?

According to his profile on the professional networking site, Jauhri most recently served as SAP’s head of business transformation services for the U.S. North East region. In this capacity, the SAP executive led a team of transformation experts to execute strategies that drive growth and operational efficiency; oversaw process engineering efforts; developed and implemented change management strategies; and managed stakeholder engagement and communication initiatives.

Jauhri previously served as a delivery executive and BTS principal enterprise architect at SAP.

Before joining SAP in 2018, he was with Deloitte, where he served as a manager responsible for S/4HANA Finance.

He previously worked as an SAP FICO consultant at several firms, including Illumiti, Husky Energy, AIG and Talented IT.