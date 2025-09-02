in Contract Awards, News

Google Public Sector Lands DLA Contract for Global Supply Chain Modernization

Google logo by Google LLC, https://gstatic.com/images/branding/googlelogo/svg/googlelogo_clr_74x24px.svg, Licensed under Public Domain
Google logo. Google Public Sector secured a contract to modernize the DLA's global supply chain.
Google Public Sector

The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Google Public Sector a $48 million contract to modernize its global supply chain operations.

Jim Kelly, Google Public Sector vice president of federal sales and one-time Wash100 Award winner, said in a statement released Friday that the contract aims to replace the agency’s legacy systems with a modern, secure and artificial intelligence-ready cloud platform accredited by the Department of Defense. The DLA’s first commercial cloud partnership, through the DLA Enterprise Platform agreement, is intended to boost the agency’s operations, particularly the management of its global supply chain.

Google Cloud Migration

The project will start with the migration of the DLA’s infrastructure and data to Google Cloud. This will enable the agency to leverage Google Cloud’s capabilities and infrastructure to transition business planning resources to a born-in-the-cloud infrastructure and utilize AI and machine learning to enhance warehouse and transportation management. It will also facilitate an interoperable technology ecosystem and reinforce defense against evolving cyberthreats. Google Cloud will provide the DLA with data analytics and AI tools, including BigQuery, Looker and Vertex AI Platform.

