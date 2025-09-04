General Dynamics Mission Systems will supply the U.S. Navy with submarine-tethered expendable buoy systems, or STEB systems, under a contract valued about $91.2 million.

STEB Requirement Details

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract calls for GDMS to provide engineering and technical services and manufacturing of the buoy systems for new and in-service subs, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

STEB systems work to provide data in support of communications, situational awareness and collision avoidance.

The solicitation for the requirement was originally posted in July 2024, with three offers subsequently received. Work will be carried out in Manassas, Virginia, with an expected completion date of August 2030.

The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

Sub Weapon Launchers & Simulators

In addition to STEB, GDMS also recently secured a Navy contract valued about $18.2 million for the development, maintenance and supply of common weapon launchers and multi-tube weapon simulators.