Locus Lock and General Dynamics Mission Systems have partnered to deliver software-defined position, navigation and timing, or PNT, capabilities to the U.S. Army.

Locus Lock said it will combine its software-defined Global Navigation Satellite System, or GNSS, technology with the system integration expertise of GDMS to ensure smooth deployment of PNT capabilities across Army platforms.

GDMS manufactures defense electronics and mission-critical systems for defense, intelligence and civil government customers.

The GNSS technology of Locus Lock supports the rapid deployment of multi-constellation, multi-frequency capabilities to deliver signal diversity in contested environments in support of the Army’s modernization goals.

According to Locus Lock, the collaboration with GDMS will help improve the reliability, precision and resilience of the Army’s navigation systems operating in contested, complex environments.

What Does Locus Lock Do?

Locus Lock is a venture-backed, woman-owned small business specializing in software-defined GNSS receivers designed for reliable, accurate positioning in complex environments.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company’s advanced GNSS systems are designed to deliver precise navigation for drones, ground vehicles, and naval and commercial vessels.