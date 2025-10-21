Guidehouse , a global artificial intelligence-led professional services firm, has assisted Falcon Bridge Capital in completing its second multiparty securitization of the unguaranteed portions of Small Business Administration 7(a) loans.

What Role Did Guidehouse Play in Expanding Capital Access?

The company said Monday the transaction, finalized Sept. 25, underscores increasing market interest and supports collaborative financing models, further expanding access to capital for small businesses.

Guidehouse served as master servicer, custodian and backup servicer for the transaction, continuing its role from the initial 2024 deal. The company leveraged its experience in supporting the secondary market for the SBA’s 7(a) program to manage performance reporting across multiple servicers and establish a repeatable platform that enables lenders to recycle capital and extend credit.

Remarks From Guidehouse, Falcon Bridge Capital Executives

“This transaction demonstrates the continued viability and growing market interest in securitizing the unguaranteed portion of small business loans,” said Jessica Stallmeyer , financial services leader at Guidehouse.