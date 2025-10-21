NVIDIA, TSMC Unveil First US-Made Blackwell Wafer

NVIDIA, together with its partner TSMC, has produced the first Blackwell wafer manufactured in the United States. The company announced the milestone Friday, adding that Blackwell has reached volume production.

“This is a historic moment for several reasons. It’s the very first time in recent American history that the single most important chip is being manufactured here in the United States by the most advanced fab, by TSMC, here in the United States,” NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang stated during his visit at TSMC’s manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona. “This is the vision of President Trump of reindustrialization — to bring back manufacturing to America, to create jobs, of course, but also, this is the single most vital manufacturing industry and the most important technology industry in the world.”

To mark the event, Huang, joined by TSMC’s Operations Vice President Y.L. Wang, signed the Blackwell wafer.

What Is NVIDIA Blackwell?

The wafer is the base material of semiconductors. During the manufacturing process, the wafer undergoes layering, etching, patterning and dicing to become a high-performance chip.

What Is Next for the NVIDIA-TSMC Partnership?

Manufacturing the Blackwell wafer marks a step forward in the domestic production of semiconductors to meet the growing demand for AI in the U.S. and around the world.

TSMC Arizona is also expected to generate A16 chips and two-, three- and four-nanometer chips to support various applications, including telecommunications, high-performance computing and AI.

NVIDIA said it will deploy AI, robotics and digital twin to design and operate new manufacturing facilities for semiconductors in the U.S.