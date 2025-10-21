SpiderOak Joins DIU Blue UAS Recognized Assessor Program

The Defense Innovation Unit has selected SpiderOak to join its Blue UAS Recognized Assessor Program.

SpiderOak said Monday that as a recognized assessor, it will be able to conduct cybersecurity assessments to determine whether unmanned aerial systems and related ground control platforms comply with U.S. government requirements under the National Defense Authorization Act.

What Will SpiderOak Do as a Recognized Assessor?

SpiderOak will leverage its Tactical Edge Cyberservices offering to perform independent assessments of UAS systems, covering hardware, software, firmware, supply chain provenance and ownership structures.

The assessments are intended to ensure compliance with Executive Order 14028, NIST 800-171, NIST 800-53 and other standards, giving defense and national security stakeholders confidence in deploying cyber-secure systems.

“Becoming a Recognized Assessor under DIU’s Blue UAS framework builds on SpiderOak’s mission to deliver uncompromising protection for our customers,” said SpiderOak CEO Kip Gering.

SpiderOak’s Partnership With Ridgeline International

SpiderOak has partnered with cyber services provider Ridgeline International to perform hardware penetration testing, reverse engineering evaluation and subcomponent supply chain forensics, including country of origin vulnerability analysis, as part of the SpiderOak Assessor team.

“As UAS become increasingly vital to modern operations, ensuring their cyber resilience is no longer optional—it is a mission requirement. We are proud to bring our expertise in secure-by-design systems and partnership with Ridgeline International to accelerate trusted UAS integration across the U.S. Government,” Gering stated.

DIU’s Recognized Assessors Group

In September, DIU established the Recognized Assesors group to evaluate drones and associated components for compliance with the NDAA.

According to DIU, the assessments conducted by Recognized Assessor partners will help inform its certification decisions for inclusion in the Blue UAS Cleared List.