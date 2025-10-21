Odyssey Systems has named Julie Vida as vice president of growth. Vida, who announced her appointment in a LinkedIn post, joins Odyssey CEO Matt Kasberg‘s executive leadership team to oversee the company’s business development, capture, proposals and marketing operations.

“Julie’s 35 years of technical leadership and experience driving growth initiatives align directly with our strategic priorities,” Kasberg said. “Her unique perspective will help us engineer better solutions, integrate the technical battlefield, and ensure lethality from acquisition through sustainment.”

What Experience Does Vida Bring to Odyssey?

Vida joins Odyssey after serving as vice president of defense growth at ManTech, where she led a team specializing in capture management, product architecture and proposal operations. Her previous experience also includes executive roles at Splunk, where she most recently served as group vice president and chief strategy adviser, and at Gartner, where she was most recently the vice president and team manager for Gartner’s executive programs.

She has also served as a senior adviser at the McChrystal Group since 2022, working with clients on leadership development, organizational alignment and team performance.

A retired U.S. Navy commander, Vida served 24 years on active duty as a surface warfare officer and naval aviator before continuing her public service as the Navy’s deputy chief information officer at the Pentagon, where she directed policy and governance over technology investments, implementation and cybersecurity.

“As we continue to evolve, Julie’s insight will be instrumental in ensuring our growth path remains aligned with customer priorities and the dynamic national security landscape,” Kasberg said. “Her leadership will help Odyssey deliver exceptional performance while deepening our role as a trusted partner to the warfighter.”