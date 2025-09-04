CSA Attains DOD Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification

Client Solution Architects has been assessed as compliant with the Department of Defense Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. The company said Wednesday that achieving CMMC compliance strengthens its commitment to securing controlled unclassified information as it works with DOD and government clients.

CMMC Certification an ‘Important Milestone’

Greg Blue, CSA president and CEO, said achieving the certification is an “important milestone” that highlights the company as a trusted DOD service provider committed to cybersecurity.

“We remain proactive in upholding the highest standards to ensure confidence in our operations and in the solutions we deliver,” the company chief added.

Third-party audits are required for CMMC to verify defense contractors and subcontractors’ adherence to National Institute of Standards and Technologies’ cybersecurity safeguards. The certification is currently being integrated into the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement as a requirement for defense contractors.

Continuing ISO Compliance

Besides achieving CMMC, CSA was also recertified in January for best practices in information security management under the parameters of the International Organization for Standardization, or ISO. The company was also ISO-recertified in IT service reliability and efficiency, as well as in maintenance of quality management systems.