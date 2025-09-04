1Kosmos , a company specializing in identity proofing and passwordless authentication, has been designated a full-service Credential Service Provider under the General Services Administration’s Special Item Number 541519CSP.

The Iselin, New Jersey-based company said Thursday the designation, secured in collaboration with Carahsoft Technology , confirms that 1Kosmos meets stringent technical, security and operational requirements. The designation also expands federal agency access to 1Kosmos’ digital identity services, which are already available to government customers via Carahsoft’s various procurement vehicles, including its GSA Schedule contract.

New GSA SIN Category

The SIN 541519CSP category within the GSA Schedule aims to simplify the acquisition of digital credentialing services. It identifies pre-vetted vendors compliant with National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-63 requirements, including full-service CSPs. Vendors interested in qualifying under the GSA CSP SIN must be included in the Kantara Trust Status List. They should also conform to NIST SP 800-63’s Identity and Authenticator requirements and have a FedRAMP Moderate Authorization to Operate or are currently pursuing FedRAMP authorization.

Remarks From 1Kosmos CEO

Hemen Vimadalal , CEO of 1Kosmos, said the inclusion under GSA SIN 541519CSP “reinforces 1Kosmos as a proven, high-assurance credential service provider aligned with the U.S. government’s highest standards for digital identity.”

On the part of Carahsoft, Sales Manager and 1Kosmos Team Leader Tyler Nelson said, “The addition of 1Kosmos to GSA’s SIN 541519CSP is a critical step in expanding access to its solutions.”

“This accomplishment highlights 1Kosmos’s dedication to providing advanced cybersecurity solutions for Government agencies,” Nelson added.