USDA Awards $1.12B National Retardant Contract to Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions has secured a potential $1.12 billion contract with the Department of Agriculture to supply aerial long-term fire retardant and provide ancillary services across designated air tanker bases. The five-year sole-source contract, awarded through the USDA Forest Service on Wednesday, will deliver over $150 million in savings to the federal government and taxpayers, Perimeter Solutions said.

Enhancements to Firefighting Capabilities

Under the contract, the company will transition federal aerial firefighting operations to its powder retardant technology and upgrade tanker base capacity and capabilities. The company will assume full-service operations at most or all federal tanker bases.

The partnership also includes a joint initiative to modernize the processes for federal fire retardant specification and qualification.

Remarks by Perimeter Solutions CEO

“This is more than a business agreement, it’s a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to American firefighters, American communities, and American industry,” said Haitham Khouri, CEO of Perimeter Solutions. “Together with the USDA, we’re building a stronger, more agile system to meet the demands of increasingly complex fire seasons.”

Written by Kristen Smith

