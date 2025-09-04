NobleReach Foundation has announced that Krishnan Rajagopalan , a current board member , will succeed Lisa Disbrow as board chair .

Krishnan Rajagopalan

The non-profit organization said Wednesday that Rajagopalan will leverage his vast experience in strategic talent transformation and organizational scaling to continue NobleReach’s growth.

Rajagopalan spent nearly 25 years at Heidrick & Struggles, where he was granted the title CEO Emeritus. He served as president and CEO for over seven years. He was executive vice president for executive search, global head of practices and global practice managing partner for technology and services. Before joining Heidrick & Struggles, he was a partner and vice president of A.T. Kearney for eight years.

Lisa Disbrow

Disbrow serves on the boards of multiple organizations, including CACI, Mercury Systems and Blackberry. She has also served on the boards of SparkCognition, Perspecta and Definitive Logic.

During her stint with the Air Force, the executive became the 25th under secretary. She also spent nearly 20 years at the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, where she held various leadership roles, including vice director for force structure, resources and assessment, principal deputy director for force management and chief of the studies, analysis and gaming division.

NobleReach CEO on the Leadership Change