Trellix has named Alex Au Yeung as chief product officer and Zachary Nelson as chief human resources officer as the cybersecurity company moves to strengthen its leadership team and accelerate its product strategy.

Who Is Alex Au Yeung?

Au Yeung brings more than two decades of leadership experience across cybersecurity and enterprise technology companies, Trellix said Monday.

Prior to joining Trellix, he served as chief product officer at identity security company Axiad, where he spearheaded the development of the Identity Visibility and Intelligence Platform and a post-quantum cryptographic risk analysis capability. He held the same role at Symantec, focusing on the company’s enterprise security portfolio, and was appointed to senior product leadership roles at Qualys and Dell, where he directed cloud security and converged infrastructure innovation.

At Trellix, Au Yeung will oversee product innovation and drive operational excellence as the company advances its portfolio of artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity offerings.

“Trellix is recognized for its threat intelligence capabilities and integrated security, but what truly differentiates the company is its customer-first focus, people, and long-term vision,” Au Yeung said.

Who Is Zachary Nelson?

Nelson brings more than 20 years of global human resources leadership experience across technology and enterprise organizations.

Prior to joining Trellix, he served as CAI Software’s chief human resources officer. He also became the vice president of human resources at IDEXX Laboratories, following a series of senior leadership roles across the insurance, financial services and healthcare sectors.

At Trellix, Nelson will oversee talent strategy, ensuring it aligns with business performance and the company’s long-term growth objectives.

“I look forward to building a culture focused on driving customer outcomes, and a people strategy that empowers teams, drives performance, and supports the company’s next phase of growth,” said Nelson.

According to Trellix, the appointments are intended to support its efforts to automate AI-enabled threat detection and operationalize threat intelligence for clients managing on-premises, hybrid, air-gapped and cloud environments.

“Alex and Zach bring proven leadership from high-growth technology environments and deep expertise in scaling innovation and performance-driven cultures,” said Vishal Rao, CEO of Trellix. “Their impact will accelerate our product strategy and strengthen the talent foundation that powers our ability to deliver trusted cybersecurity outcomes.”

How Does Trellix Support Government Cybersecurity Missions?

In 2024, the Trellix Endpoint Detection and Response platform received Impact Level 5 High Provisional Authorization from the Department of War, allowing it to operate within DOW’s cloud environment and support protection of controlled unclassified information, mission-critical information and national security systems. The platform runs on Amazon Web Services GovCloud and uses the Trellix Wise AI-powered foundation to help organizations identify and respond to advanced cyberthreats.

The company has also achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High authorization for its Trellix GovCloud Security Platform.