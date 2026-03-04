CBRE Government & Defense Services has secured a task order to provide facility operations and maintenance support for U.S. military medical sites in Japan, the company announced on LinkedIn Wednesday.

What Work Will CBRE Perform?

Under the contract, CBRE will deliver operations, maintenance, repair and facility management services for Medical and Dental Activity-Japan, or MEDDAC-J. The work will cover several installations, including Camp Zama, Sagami Depot and the Sagamihara Housing Area. It supports the Defense Health Agency and helps maintain the operational readiness of U.S. medical facilities operating in Japan.

What Are the Contract Details?

The contract was awarded under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntsville Operation and Maintenance Engineering Enhancement, or OMEE, program. The award includes a 10-month base period running from April 1, 2026, through Jan. 31, 2027, followed by three 12-month option periods that could extend performance through Jan. 31, 2030.

Earlier CBRE Contracts in Japan

The award builds on CBRE’s previous work supporting U.S. military medical facilities in Japan. In August 2025, CBRE received two Navy task orders to provide operations and maintenance services for medical treatment facilities in Japan. The work covers locations including Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Iwakuni, the Iwakuni Veterinary Clinic and Educational and Developmental Intervention Services, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, and related facilities at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Camp Fuji, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo and Hario Family Housing.