MTSI Completes Facility Expansion in Ohio

Modern Technology Solutions Inc. has completed an expansion of its facility in Dayton, Ohio, as part of efforts to support the company’s growing presence in the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base market and strengthen collaboration with defense and intelligence community partners.

MTSI said Tuesday the project adds 10,000 square feet to its operations in the Dayton area and brings the company’s total footprint in the region to more than 30,000 square feet.

The additional capacity will support workforce growth and advance programs tied to the U.S. Air Force and national security missions.

Austin Smith, executive vice president of MTSI’s national security division, said the company has supported the Dayton defense and intelligence community for over two decades.

“This expansion reflects both our sustained growth and our commitment to investing in modern, mission-focused work environments that enable our teams to deliver exceptional results. Our employee-owners drive our success, and we remain focused on providing the resources and facilities they need to support our customers’ most critical missions,” Smith added.

What Are the Features of the Expanded MTSI Facility?

The newly added space includes collaboration areas designed to support innovation, teamwork and cross-functional engagement among employees.

MTSI also created a workspace for its recruiting team to support hiring efforts as the company continues to compete for technical talent in the Dayton-area market. Additional conference rooms and meeting spaces were incorporated into the facility to support customer engagements, internal collaboration, program reviews and secure discussions.

The expansion project was completed in partnership with Synergy, which also developed MTSI’s original facility in the area in 2024.

What Does MTSI Do?

MTSI is an employee-owned engineering and technology services company that supports defense and intelligence customers. It supports national security missions by delivering capabilities in areas such as software engineering; autonomy and artificial intelligence, systems engineering and integration; acquisition and program management; and digital transformation.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said its workforce in the Wright-Patterson AFB market grew past 500 employees in 2025 and is expected to approach 600.

In 2025, the company secured major contracts, including a $416 million from the Defense Information Systems Agency for technology integration support; a $111 million contract modification from Space Systems Command for space-based interceptors; a U.S. Space Force contract worth $640 million for defensive cyber capabilities support; and a potential $100 million Space Force contract to perform prototyping work and deliver processes for space command and control.