The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa, or USAFE-AFAFRICA, has released a request for information to gather industry feedback on a potential successor to the Warfighter Acquisition Solutions and Programs, or WASP, Advisory and Assistance Services V contract .

What Is USAFE-AFAFRICA Seeking Through the RFI?

According to a sources sought notice posted Monday on SAM.gov, USAFE-AFAFRICA requires program management, technical expertise, administrative assistance and other specialized services essential to mission operations. The potential acquisition is intended to give the command greater flexibility to adapt to changing operational requirements. Interested companies must submit responses by April 2.

What Role Does AFICC’s 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron Play?

The Air Force Installation Contracting Center’s 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, which provides contracting support to USAFE-AFAFRICA, is conducting market research to assess industry capabilities and potential contracting approaches for the knowledge-based services. The squadron is also exploring acquisition strategies to support future requirements across the European theater and other areas of responsibility.

Previous USAFE-AFAFRICA Contract Activity

The RFI follows earlier advisory and assistance services awards supporting USAFE-AFAFRICA missions. In 2020, Mission Essential received the Monolith Excelsior task order under the USAFE-AFAFRICA A&AS IV contract to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. The company also secured a seven-year, $95 million contract in 2019 from the Air Force’s 764th Special Contracting Squadron to provide technical and analytical services for U.S. military operations in Europe and Africa.