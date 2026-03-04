A multibillion-dollar investment is being raised that could bring the valuation of Anduril Industries to about $60 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. According to people familiar with the matter, Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz are co-leading the funding round, with Lux Capital and Founders Fund also planning to participate.

Talks about another Anduril funding round has been around since February, with Bloomberg saying that the Costa Mesa, California-headquartered defense technology startup could raise $8 billion.

How Has Anduril’s Valuation Grown?

The reported investment would significantly increase Anduril’s valuation following recent fundraising efforts. In 2025, the company signed a term sheet to raise up to $2.5 billion in capital, raising its valuation to about $28 billion.

Anduril announced plans in 2024 to raise $1.5 billion in funding to expand its research and development, manufacturing and acquisitions.

What Is Anduril?

According to the company, its mission is to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities through advanced technology, delivering autonomous systems and artificial intelligence for defense and national security missions.

The company’s Lattice AI-powered software unifies data from sensors, autonomous platforms and other systems to deliver real-time data and situational awareness for warfighters.

Anduril has secured several recent government awards, including a $100 million production agreement from the Department of War’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to scale a tactical data mesh system under the Open Data and Applications Government-owned Interoperable Repositories, or Open DAGIR, program and a $159 million Army contract to prototype a night vision and mixed-reality system for the Soldier Borne Mission Command program.

The company has also expanded its portfolio through acquisitions. Over the past two years, Anduril acquired Numerica’s radar and command-and-control businesses, engineering firm Klas, and infrared camera manufacturer AIRS to strengthen sensing, computing, and air and missile defense capabilities.