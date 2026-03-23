Zscaler has achieved Impact Level 5 provisional authorization from the Department of War, enabling its zero trust platforms to operate within unclassified defense environments and handle controlled unclassified information and national security system data.

The authorization covers Zscaler Internet Access, or ZIA, and Zscaler Digital Experience, or ZDX, Ryan McArthur, the company’s federal chief technology officer, said in a blog post published Thursday.

Department of War leaders will take the stage at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 to provide updates about zero trust implementation across agencies ahead of the Pentagon’s 2027 deadline. Katherine Sutton, assistant secretary of cyber policy at DOW, will deliver a keynote speech at the event. Do not miss the chance to gain insights from DOW’s cyber experts by signing up today.

What Capabilities Do ZIA and ZDX Provide?

ZIA secures internet and application access by applying zero trust principles at every transaction, extending protection to remote and mobile device users and forward-deployed operations. The platform also offers real-time traffic inspection, artificial intelligence-powered threat prevention, behavioral analytics, and data protection.

ZDX provides end-to-end visibility into user experience across internet, cloud and applications, helping teams quickly identify and resolve performance issues. The capability supports faster incident response and improved operational continuity, particularly in constrained or forward-deployed environments.

How Do Partnerships Improve Zscaler Zero Trust Capabilities?

Zscaler is advancing its zero trust capabilities through industry partnerships. In December, the company partnered with Peraton to deliver cybersecurity and network modernization support for government and enterprise customers. The collaboration integrates Peraton’s hybrid multicloud services with Zscaler’s zero trust architecture to support operations spanning cloud, on-premises and edge environments.

The combined offering connects users and devices to applications based on identity and context, reducing reliance on traditional network access. Peraton said the approach helps eliminate legacy infrastructure dependencies, supports secure remote access without virtual private networks and simplifies architectures to reduce exposure to cyber threats.

Zscaler also previously partnered with Lumen Technologies on a managed zero trust network access offering designed to help government agencies safeguard access to critical data and infrastructure. The platform combines Lumen’s cybersecurity and network expertise with Zscaler’s compliance capabilities, including adherence to federal standards such as Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and Federal Information Processing Standards .