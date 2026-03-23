Tilores has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to make its entity resolution platform available to federal, state and local government agencies.

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Carahsoft said Thursday it will serve as Tilores’ Master Government Aggregator to expand public sector access to the latter’s entity resolution software through its reseller partners and contract vehicles.

How Will Carahsoft Support Tilores Through the Partnership?

Carahsoft will deliver Tilores’ platform to government customers through its network of reseller partners and contract vehicles, including IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, The Interlocal Purchasing System, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Michael Shrader, vice president of intelligence and innovative solutions at Carahsoft, said the Tilores platform addresses a key requirement for government agencies that manage large volumes of data across multiple systems.

“The platform leverages advanced algorithms to connect related records even when data is incomplete, providing automatic and reliable entity matching,” Shrader said. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Tilores to deliver this innovative entity resolution platform to the public sector.”

How Does Tilores Entity Resolution Software Support Agencies?

Tilores’ entity resolution platform is designed to help agencies unify fragmented data across multiple systems and sources, and generate single views of individuals and organizations in real time.

The software supports government use cases such as fraud detection, benefits administration, regulatory compliance and operational efficiency by linking related records across datasets.

Steven Renwick, co-founder and CEO of Tilores, said agencies face increasing pressure to make faster and more accurate decisions using siloed data. He noted that the partnership with Carahsoft broadens the company’s access to the U.S. public sector market.

“Our real-time entity resolution platform helps agencies build unified views of people and organizations instantly, supporting mission-critical operations from fraud prevention to citizen services,” Renwick added.

What Are Carahsoft’s Other Public Sector Identity Management Partnerships?

Carahsoft has expanded its partner network through similar agreements, including its collaboration with Cyber Intell Solution for quantum-resilient cybersecurity offerings; Axiad for credential management and zero trust support; and Nuggets for digital identity and payment capabilities.