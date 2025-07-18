Vultron to Boost Agentic OS Efforts Using Investment Funding

Vultron has raised $22 million in funding in total, including through its latest Series A funding round.

Accelerating Vultron’s Growth

Vultron said Tuesday that the investment round is intended to support the expansion of its research team and bolster its go-to-market strategy to meet growing demand for its agentic operating system.

“This raise reinforces Vultron’s position as a key partner for contractors navigating a rapidly evolving federal landscape,” said Mac Liu, CEO of Vultron.

“Demand for our product has never been stronger and with this new capital, we’re ready to support our customers even more deeply and effectively,” Liu added.

The latest funding round was led by Greycroft and participated in by multiple investors, including Craft Ventures, which was co-founded by White House artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency czar and 2025 Wash100 Award winner David Sacks.

What Is the Agentic Operating System?

The Vultron agentic OS is an AI-powered tool meant for use by business development teams to develop proposals in pursuit of federal procurement opportunities. Customers have reported that, with the help of Vultron, proposal timelines have been reduced while productivity has increased even without the addition of new personnel.