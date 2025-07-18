SUSE Chief Technology and Product Officer Thomas Di Giacomo has been appointed to the board of advisers of cybersecurity company SpiderOak.

Thomas Di Giacomo’s Advisory Role

The company said Thursday that in his new role, Di Giacomo will offer guidance on the application of open-source technologies, including their adoption for use in embedded systems. Di Giacomo welcomed his appointment, saying that he looks forward to supporting the company’s expansion into commercial markets.

“As organizations move further toward decentralized infrastructure, SpiderOak’s zero-trust approach stands out for its ability to secure data and operations in the most complex, distributed environments. I’m eager to help drive this next phase of innovation,” he remarked.

Thomas Di Giacomo’s Work at SUSE

Di Giacomo has been with SUSE for nearly a decade. As chief technology and product officer, he is not only responsible for the company’s product portfolio, he also contributes to the formulation of the company’s innovation roadmap.

SpiderOak’s Dave Pearah Shares Thoughts

Commenting on Di Giacomo’s appointment, SpiderOak Chief Executive Officer Dave Pearah said, “Thomas is a globally respected technology leader with deep expertise in open source innovation, edge computing, and secure, mission-critical software systems.”

“His track record of driving large-scale adoption of open source infrastructure software will be instrumental as we accelerate the commercial expansion of our zero-trust platform for next-generation edge environments,” he added.