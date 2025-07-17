Erika Marshall, vice president of C4ISR at Lockheed Martin, said the Missile Defense Agency’s X-Lab provides defense companies and other organizations with a venue to rapidly develop missile defense capabilities for warfighters.

“X-Lab allows us to collapse years of development into weeks, giving warfighters what they need, when they need it, while lowering risk and opening the door to game-changing innovation from across the defense, tech and commercial industries,” Marshall said in a statement published Wednesday.

“In partnership with MDA, we have been able to do all of this and deliver real-world operational impact for some of the nation’s most critical missile defense systems when it matters most,” she added.

What Is X-Lab?

The MDA Command, Control, Battle Management and Communications, or C2BMC, Program Office oversees the Experimentations Lab, also known as X-Lab.

Under the C2BMC Program Office’s direction, Lockheed operates the government-owned facility in partnership with Northrop Grumman.

X-Lab offers a national team of over 20 contractors a space to conduct experiments, develop and test their tech platforms in a mission-focused environment.

Advancing the Golden Dome for America Initiative

According to Lockheed, X-Lab could help the Trump administration accelerate the development and deployment of a next-generation missile defense shield, dubbed Golden Dome for America, by reducing integration timelines and providing a plug-and-play environment to test new technologies.

Supporting Missile Defense Capability Development Through X-Lab

The X-Lab has supported several missile defense technology development efforts, including the C2BMC-Global Space-Based Sensor Integration project; the Counter Hypersonic Demonstration initiative with the U.S. Space Force and the Navy; and the Ballistic Missile Defense System Overhead Persistent Infrared Architecture.