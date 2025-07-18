Nine Companies Secure Spots on $400M Army Dredging Contract

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has selected nine companies to compete for task orders under a five-year maintenance dredging contract valued at $400 million. Funding and work sites will be determined with each order, with expected completion by July 17, 2030, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

USACE Contractor Dredging Lineup

Bids were solicited online, resulting in nine offers. The winning bidders in the firm-fixed-price contract are:

• AGM Marine Contractors

• Ahtna Marine & Construction

• Atlantic & Gulf Dredging & Marine

• Coastal Dredging

• Cottrell Contracting

• Next Generation Logistics

• Southern Dredging

• Southwind Construction

• Waterfront Property Services doing business as Gator Dredging

Previous Army Contract Awardees

Four of the companies – Coastal Dredging, Cottrell Contracting, Southern Dredging and Southwind Construction – had also secured spots on a similar five-year, $495 million contract to support USACE dredging and shore protection projects. That contract was awarded in 2019.