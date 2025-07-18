Paul Tierney, senior vice president of North America public sector at Dataminr, discussed the key findings of a new Forrester report about the financial benefits and operational contributions of a real-time critical event discovery platform to public sector organizations.

In a blog post published Tuesday, Tierney wrote that the Forrester Dataminr Total Economic Impact Report explores how Dataminr First Alert, a critical event discovery tool, could help public sector leaders and security professionals improve situational awareness, accelerate response times and enable proactive risk management within their organizations.

What Is Dataminr First Alert?

Dataminr First Alert is a critical event discovery platform designed to help organizations maintain situational awareness and speed up the decision-making process during emergency response missions, natural disasters and other public safety incidents.

Forrester Dataminr TEI Report’s Key Statistics

Dataminr commissioned Forrester Consulting to analyze the economic and operational impacts of Dataminr First Alert.

According to Tierney, the report found that the tool helped public sector organizations achieve a 414 percent return on investment over three years and a payback period of less than 6 months after the platform’s implementation.

Organizations using Dataminr First Alert reported a 70 percent reduction in time spent collecting and analyzing public information. Analysts also reclaimed more than 54,000 hours of manual workload.

The Dataminr SVP noted that organizations achieved a 50 percent improvement in response time and 90 percent faster analyst training.

Other Benefits of Dataminr First Alert to Public Sector Organizations

Tierney said the TEI Report highlighted how the Dataminr First Alert tool helps public sector organizations improve collaboration, coordinate response and address scalability issues.

“With today’s threat landscape growing more complex, many platforms fail to keep up. Dataminr First Alert addresses this challenge by scaling seamlessly while offering global insights from over 160 languages,” he noted.