Lawelawe Defense Completes CMMC Level 2 Self-Assessment

Lawelawe Defense CEO John Boyle shares the company's completion of the CMMC Level 2 self-assessment.
Lawelawe Defense has completed its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 Level 2 self-assessment.

In a LinkedIn post on Monday, Lawelawe Defense CEO John Boyle said the action is a critical milestone in the company’s commitment to protecting national security.

“To our contracting community: If CMMC compliance is central to your mission, consider Lawelawe for a Direct Award as you navigate the final stretch of FY25 spend,” Boyle wrote. “And to our industry partners—especially those who share our values of care, clarity, and commitment—we welcome the opportunity to join forces.”

Securing Sensitive Federal Data

The completion of the self-assessment aligns the company with the Department of Defense’s stringent cybersecurity standards for handling controlled unclassified information and marks a significant step in Lawelawe’s ongoing efforts to protect sensitive federal data and deliver secure solutions, according to a press release.

“Achieving CMMC Level 2 is more than a checkbox—it is a strategic affirmation that Lawelawe Defense is built on trust, mission readiness and cyber resilience,” said Boyle.

For his part, Chief Operating Officer Jim Fitzgerald said, “This milestone reflects our commitment to not only safeguarding our clients’ data but also advancing a culture of cybersecurity that meets the demands of today’s evolving threat landscape.”

The CMMC Level 2 certification requires the implementation of advanced cybersecurity practices in alignment with National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171, focusing on the protection of CUI.

According to the company, its proactive approach to CMMC 2.0 strengthens its capabilities in enterprise IT, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital transformation and positions it as a reliable partner in high-consequence national security missions.

Written by Kristen Smith

