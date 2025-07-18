Cloudera Secures DOD BPA to Deliver AI-Powered Data Platform

Cloudera has secured a blanket purchase agreement from the Department of Defense that streamlines the acquisition and deployment of its cloud anywhere platform across the DOD, the U.S. Coast Guard and the intelligence community.

Simplified & Cost-Effective Procurement Process

The Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday that the agreement, facilitated through the DOD’s Enterprise Software Initiative program, provides government agencies with faster and more efficient access to its modern data tools for up to five years using a pre-negotiated, competitively awarded contract vehicle.

The BPA aims to build on the ESI program’s objective and proven track record of enabling a cost-effective technology delivery to the DOD, as evidenced by the over $7 billion saved by utilizing volume pricing and streamlined acquisition through the General Services Administration Federal Supply Schedule.

Remarks by Cloudera Executive