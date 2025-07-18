in Artificial Intelligence, News

Cloudera Secures DOD BPA to Deliver AI-Powered Data Platform

Logo / cloudera.com
Cloudera logo. Cloudera secured a DOD BPA to provide streamlined access to its cloud anywhere platform.
Blanket purchase agreement

Cloudera has secured a blanket purchase agreement from the Department of Defense that streamlines the acquisition and deployment of its cloud anywhere platform across the DOD, the U.S. Coast Guard and the intelligence community.

Simplified & Cost-Effective Procurement Process

The Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday that the agreement, facilitated through the DOD’s Enterprise Software Initiative program, provides government agencies with faster and more efficient access to its modern data tools for up to five years using a pre-negotiated, competitively awarded contract vehicle.

The BPA aims to build on the ESI program’s objective and proven track record of enabling a cost-effective technology delivery to the DOD, as evidenced by the over $7 billion saved by utilizing volume pricing and streamlined acquisition through the General Services Administration Federal Supply Schedule.

Remarks by Cloudera Executive

“Through the DoD ESI program, agencies can now more easily access our open data lakehouse, secure generative AI capabilities and trusted AI framework — all delivered within a U.S. citizen-on-soil model that meets the highest standards for compliance, scalability and performance,” said Jonathan Veal, group vice president, defense and intelligence at Cloudera.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Paul Farmer
Paul Farmer. CASE has acquired Ragnarok Technologies.
CASE Acquires Ragnarok Technologies
John Boyle / Lawelawe Defense Inc.
Lawelawe Defense CEO John Boyle shares the company's completion of the CMMC Level 2 self-assessment.
Lawelawe Defense Completes CMMC Level 2 Self-Assessment