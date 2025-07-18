CASE Acquires Ragnarok Technologies

CASE is strengthening its leadership in software development and cloud services through the acquisition of Ragnarok Technologies, a Reston, Virginia-based IT services provider for public and private customers. Ragnarok provides engineering and enterprise IT tools across high-demand market segments, such as blockchain analysis, digital forensics and cloud infrastructure, CASE said Wednesday. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

CASE Head Comments on Ragnarok Acquisition

Paul Farmer, CASE’s CEO, noted the “strong reputation” that Ragnarok’s technical expertise has established within the IT community.

“In addition to expanding our presence in the National Capital Region, leveraging Ragnarok’s advanced technical capabilities and cutting-edge infrastructure positions us to provide even deeper strategic insight to our clients,” the CASE chief commented.

Ragnarok’s three co-founders – Ethan Grambow, Thomas Dougherty and Chris Santiago – will join CASE’s team, holding senior leadership roles.

Shared Heritage in Innovation

Grambow pointed out that CASE and Ragnarok, where he was CEO, “share a heritage” on developing innovations tailor-fit for federal and commercial clients’ emerging needs.

“By joining forces with CASE, we are reinforcing our ‘Mission First’ mindset and accelerating the development of advanced capabilities to counter emerging threats,” Grambow remarked.