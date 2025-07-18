Sarjoo Shah has joined RELI Group as client executive director for citizen services. He brings to the role over 35 years of public and private sector experience to lead the growth of the company’s services in preventing fraud, waste and abuse in the health and entitlement markets, RELI said Wednesday. His role will also be vital in driving the company’s citizen services strategy geared toward supporting technology modernization in government agencies.

Shah’s Private Sector Experience

Immediately before joining RELI, Shah served for more than five years in Oracle as industry executive director for health and human services, according to his LinkedIn profile. He led Oracle’s marketing roadmap for customers’ adoption of artificial intelligence, analytics and cloud technologies. His previous private sector experience also includes stints in senior executive positions at SAIC, NTT Data, Deloitte Consulting and Wipro Systems.

Public Sector Track Record

Early in his career, Shah served for over nine years as the data services division director and chief information officer at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. After a brief stint at NTT, he rejoined the Oklahoma public service in December 2011 as CIO for agencies in health and human services within the state government’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services, a role he held for more than eight years.

Vishal Tulsian, RELI president and chief operating officer, described Shah as a “valuable addition” to the company’s team, with the transformation and innovation that he had accomplished in the public sector.

“RELI Group continues to grow in both scale and impact, and Sarjoo’s appointment reflects our investment in experienced leadership that can help shape the future of citizen services,” Tulsian stressed.