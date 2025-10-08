Vertosoft and Exclusive Networks North America have formed a strategic partnership to streamline distribution and create a unified route to market for technology suppliers and channel partners across the U.S. public and commercial sectors.

Under the agreement, Vertosoft becomes Exclusive Networks’ preferred distributor for the U.S. government market, while Exclusive Networks will serve as Vertosoft’s preferred North American commercial distributor. The collaboration combines Vertosoft’s contract access and public sector compliance expertise with Exclusive Networks’ commercial channel strength and cybersecurity specialization.

Unified Go-to-Market Strategy

“This partnership removes friction for innovative suppliers entering or expanding in the United States,” said Jay Colavita, president of Vertosoft. “By combining Vertosoft’s Public Sector contract access and compliance expertise with Exclusive Networks’ commercial scale, and technical enablement, suppliers get one coordinated path to win across Federal, SLED, and Commercial enterprise segments.”

Through the partnership, suppliers gain streamlined access to both government and commercial markets, supported by joint enablement programs and technical services. Partners will benefit from access to government contract vehicles such as GSA Schedule and cooperative purchasing programs; deep technical capabilities, including pre-sales design, training and certification, implementation and ongoing technical account management; joint marketing and enablement initiatives to grow business in both the public and private sectors; and access to Exclusive Networks’ CyberFarm program, which supports cybersecurity talent development through U.S. universities.

The companies also plan to develop post-sales professional services to help drive adoption, renewals and customer success across sectors.

“Together, we will unlock new opportunities and develop strategic programs that drive growth, amplify impact, and build lasting value for our partners and their customers,” said Jason Beal, president for the Americas at Exclusive Networks. “This unique relationship also allows us to expand delivery of our cyber-skills program development resources into the public sector.”

Suppliers interested in collaborating with Vertosoft and Exclusive Networks can request a joint strategy session to explore U.S. market opportunities.