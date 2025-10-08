Raytheon has teamed up with Anduril Industries and the Air Force Research Laboratory Munitions Directorate to conduct a static fire test of a solid rocket motor, or SRM, for air-to-air weapon systems.

HLG Configuration in SRM

The test is part of an effort to enhance the nation’s rocket motor manufacturing capacity and meet increasing global demand for munitions, the RTX business said Tuesday. It validated the performance of a heavy-wall SRM in a Highly Loaded Grain configuration.

Anduril developed the HLG design.

“Designing and firing a Highly Loaded Grain rocket motor is one of the most technically demanding tasks in the solid rocket motor industry,” shared retired Lt. Gen. Neil Thurgood, senior vice president at Anduril. “Achieving this result highlights the strength of Anduril’s engineering team and demonstrates our ability to deliver high-performance propulsion solutions in a domain long defined by a small set of providers.”

Anduril’s HLG configuration increases energetic propellant capacity to enhance motor performance. According to the company, the HLG offers an extended range and tactical advantage for U.S. and allied warfighters.

Collaboration to Enhance Local SRM Manufacturing

Raytheon’s recent collaboration with Anduril aligns with the RTX business’s effort to expand the defense technology ecosystem and its rocket motor supply base.

The partnership also demonstrates Raytheon’s composable weapons strategy, which aims to establish flexible and adaptable missile systems.

“This test demonstrates more than just a technical achievement,” commented Colin Whelan, president of advanced technology at Raytheon. “It’s about building a more robust and adaptable supply base for solid rocket motors that can rapidly respond to emerging national security needs.”

