HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division has concluded the initial sea trials for the Virginia-class submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798), validating its performance and operational readiness.

The global, all-domain defense provider said Tuesday the demonstration is part of a broader evaluation program that will continue prior to the vessel’s delivery to the U.S. Navy. Massachusetts, christened in May 2023 , is the 25th Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine and the 12th to be delivered by NNS.

SSN 798 Completes First Submersion & Sea Trials

A team comprising NNS personnel and Navy sailors conducted the demonstration, which lasted multiple days. During the sea trials, the joint team rigorously tested the submarine’s vital systems and components by submerging SSN 798 for the first time and executing high-speed maneuvers both above and below the surface.

Remarks From HII NNS President