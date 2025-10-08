Open Text Corp. has elected George Schindler, former president and CEO of CGI and a Wash100 awardee, to its board of directors.

Tom Jenkins, executive chair of the Open Text board, said Monday that Schindler brings extensive experience in driving company growth and delivering shareholder value, which is especially valuable as Open Text enhances its focus on scaling its information management for artificial intelligence offerings.

Who Is George Schindler

Schindler was chief executive of CGI from 2016 to 2024, where he led the implementation of the company’s Build and Buy growth strategy. He also

The executive also previously held the roles of chief operating officer and president of the company’s United States and Canada operations.

He joined CGI in 2004 and continues to serve the IT consulting services firm as a member of its board.

The seasoned government contracting industry leader holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Purdue University and honorary doctorates from McGill University and George Mason University.

What Is OpenText?

Based in Waterloo, Ontario, OpenText is a technology company that delivers Business AI, clouds and other tools for organizations to manage information securely and efficiently and drive growth and innovation.

