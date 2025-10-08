Ameresco will work on a $197 million project with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory under the Energy Savings Performance Contract III implemented through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville.

The project, covered under a multiple award task order contract, aims to modernize critical infrastructure, enhance utility resilience and deliver long-term cost savings across NRL’s Washington, D.C., campus and Chesapeake Bay Detachment, the company said Monday.

The ESPC III project is part of a broader effort to strengthen operational resilience through comprehensive energy and water infrastructure upgrades. Its key improvement goals include modernizing steam and chilled water systems and deploying a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, or SCADA, system for real-time management.

Once complete, the project is expected to generate energy savings of $12.5 million annually or more than $362 million over 21 years.

Task Order’s Scope

Ameresco will undertake phased work focused on critical infrastructure upgrades, including boiler and chiller plants, site-wide LED lighting and controls, steam and plumbing system retrofits, and optimized cooling towers with advanced water treatment and monitoring. The company will also repair and replace the aging steam and condensate distribution system. Ameresco designed a work approach to ensure that project activities will not disrupt NRL’s operations.

“This initiative reflects Ameresco’s deep commitment to supporting the operational integrity of our nation’s defense infrastructure,” said Nicole Bulgarino, Ameresco’s president of federal solutions and utility infrastructure.

“By integrating high-efficiency systems and SCADA-enabled technologies, we’re modernizing aging infrastructure and delivering significant cost savings. These upgrades are designed to ensure uninterrupted mission readiness while aligning with NNRL’s long-term mission,” the company executive stressed.

Ameresco is also among the 18 companies that secured in June a slot in the USACE Huntsville center’s $3 billion ESPC IV under a solicitation issued in April 2024.