Carahsoft-Led Partnership Launches CMMC Compliance 360

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Redspin, Kiteworks and Cyturus to introduce CMMC Compliance 360, a unified platform designed to accelerate Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 readiness for Department of Defense contractors.
Streamlined CMMC Readiness for Defense Contractors
Carahsoft said Tuesday the new platform consolidates the strengths of all three providers into a single offering, streamlining procurement for defense industrial base contractors and delivering interoperable technologies that simplify certification, reduce expenses and maintain compliance across the full lifecycle of Level 2 requirements.
“Carahsoft and our resellers are committed to helping DIB organizations achieve certification more quickly and maintain compliance longer and more cost-effectively through CMMC Compliance 360,” said Alex Whitworth, sales director at Carahsoft.
CMMC Compliance 360
CMMC Compliance 360 delivers preconfigured technical controls that address up to 90 percent of certification requirements, reducing preparation time. It features real-time dashboards, auto-updating system security plans and continuous monitoring to maintain alignment.
The platform integrates four core elements:
- Redspin: Provides assessment readiness and remediation as an authorized certified third-party assessment organization.
- Kiteworks: Offers a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate Authorized platform for secure, compliant controlled unclassified information communications.
- Cyturus: Powers the CRT Maturity Management Platform for automated assessments and evidence tracking.
- Carahsoft: Serves as the master government aggregator, simplifying access to the platform via contract vehicles and resellers