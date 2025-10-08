Carahsoft-Led Partnership Launches CMMC Compliance 360

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Redspin, Kiteworks and Cyturus to introduce CMMC Compliance 360 , a unified platform designed to accelerate Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 readiness for Department of Defense contractors.

Streamlined CMMC Readiness for Defense Contractors

Carahsoft said Tuesday the new platform consolidates the strengths of all three providers into a single offering, streamlining procurement for defense industrial base contractors and delivering interoperable technologies that simplify certification, reduce expenses and maintain compliance across the full lifecycle of Level 2 requirements.

“Carahsoft and our resellers are committed to helping DIB organizations achieve certification more quickly and maintain compliance longer and more cost-effectively through CMMC Compliance 360,” said Alex Whitworth , sales director at Carahsoft.

CMMC Compliance 360

CMMC Compliance 360 delivers preconfigured technical controls that address up to 90 percent of certification requirements, reducing preparation time. It features real-time dashboards, auto-updating system security plans and continuous monitoring to maintain alignment.

The platform integrates four core elements: