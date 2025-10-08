Maximus has appointed Chris Persaud as vice president of emerging technologies, responsible for leading efforts to advance the company’s strategy and implementation of cutting-edge technologies.

Persaud, who announced his promotion in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, most recently served as the company’s senior director for strategic alliances.

Persaud’s Career Highlights

Before joining Maximus, Persaud spent two years at Amazon Web Services as a sales specialist focused on technology business development. In the said role, he managed a $26 million portfolio covering state, local and education accounts across the East Coast, driving adoption of Amazon Workspaces and AppStream 2.0. He also forged strategic partnerships, including collaboration between Amazon and Dell to integrate cloud workspace ecosystems.

Earlier in his career, Persaud held leadership positions at CRU Data Security Group, where he played a key role in the company’s merger and acquisition of Digistor and led efforts to develop secure data storage platforms used in defense applications. He also served as a federal account manager at Dell Technologies, managing relationships with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Cyber Command and the Defense Intelligence Agency. He previously served in the U.S. Army as a senior officer.

The new Maximus vice president holds a master’s degree in business administration from Baylor University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Tampa. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in financial technology at Wake Forest University.