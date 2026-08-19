Carahsoft has taken on the Master Government Aggregator role for USX Cyber

Guardient is built to generate compliance evidence from routine security operations

The platform supports Microsoft GCC High monitoring and FIPS-compliant remote management

Carahsoft Technology will distribute USX Cyber’s Guardient platform to public sector buyers and defense industrial base contractors under a partnership announced Tuesday.

As USX Cyber’s Master Government Aggregator, Carahsoft said the platform will reach customers through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services and The Quilt.

What Does the Guardient Platform Do?

Guardient combines extended detection and response, around-the-clock security operations center service, governance risk and compliance automation, automated incident response, and remote monitoring and management. The modules share a single data layer.

The company said security activity in the platform generates compliance evidence as a byproduct, covering Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Levels 1 through 3, National Institute of Standards and Technology 800-171, Service Organization Control 2 Type I and II, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, ISO 27001, and Center for Internet Security controls.

Carahsoft noted that more than 220,000 defense contractors and subcontractors must demonstrate CMMC Level 2 compliance to stay eligible for Department of War work.

Guardient supports monitoring in Microsoft Government Community Cloud High and includes Federal Information Processing Standards-compliant remote monitoring and management necessary for handling controlled unclassified information under CMMC Level 2.

Clyde Goldbach, founder and CEO of USX Cyber, said CMMC Level 2 appears in contract language now and primes are asking subcontractors for proof.

Alex Whitworth, CMMC solutions executive at Carahsoft, said the platform provides contractors and agencies with continuous security and compliance evidence.

“Carahsoft is committed to providing the DIB and Public Sector with the tools they need to meet the cybersecurity standards required by today’s mission environment,” Whitworth added.

How Does Guardient Fit Carahsoft’s CMMC Portfolio?

Guardient joins a set of CMMC offerings Carahsoft has assembled over the past year. The distributor added Zifino’s Zintegrity platform in March, which uses a deterministic AI architecture to check evidence, policies and system security plans against Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement and NIST 800-171 requirements.

Carahsoft launched CMMC Compliance 360 in October 2025 with Redspin, Kiteworks and Cyturus. Redspin handles assessment readiness as a certified third-party assessor, Kiteworks covers controlled unclassified information, and Cyturus supplies automated assessment and evidence tracking.

Carahsoft agreed this month to distribute PSJ Consulting’s advisory and technology services, which include CMMC readiness work.