Carahsoft has taken on the Master Government Aggregator role for Upland

Upland’s offerings include RightAnswers, Panviva, BA Insight and InGenius

Upland has more than 1,100 enterprise customers

Carahsoft Technology will distribute Upland Software’s knowledge management and contact center products to public sector buyers under a partnership announced Monday.

Carahsoft said it will serve as Upland’s Master Government Aggregator, making the products available to government agencies through reseller partners and contract vehicles.

Those vehicles include NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, The Interlocal Purchasing System, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services and The Quilt.

Which Upland Software Products Will Carahsoft Distribute?

Four products fall under the agreement. RightAnswers is an enterprise knowledge platform verified to the KCS v6 standard, built for artificial intelligence-driven knowledge creation and delivery to customer service teams.

Panviva supplies contact center agents with procedural guidance inside their workflow through a conversational search function. Upland positions the product for regulated sectors, including healthcare, finance and utilities.

BA Insight prepares and delivers enterprise data for search and intelligent agent applications. The product links information held in separate systems and is designed to work with systems from any AI vendor.

InGenius connects customer relationship management systems with call center systems.

Dan Doman, chief operating and product officer at Upland, said the pairing of the company’s technology with Carahsoft’s distribution reach positions agencies to strengthen compliance and improve service delivery.

Victoria Ritter, the Carahsoft sales director overseeing the Upland team, said agencies focused on modernizing service delivery need secure, integrated platforms that improve both employee and citizen experiences.

How Does Upland Fit Carahsoft’s Knowledge Management Portfolio?

Carahsoft agreed in March to serve as Master Government Aggregator for Atolio, which provides a self-hosted enterprise search and knowledge discovery platform for regulated environments. The product uses retrieval-augmented generation and is designed to enforce document-level access controls.

Carahsoft signed a similar agreement with Progressive Technology Federal Systems in June covering the Knowvation content services platform and the Bibliovation library system.