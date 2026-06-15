PTFS has partnered with Carahsoft to expand public sector access to content services and document intelligence solutions

Knowvation and Bibliovation are now available through Carahsoft’s reseller network and government contract vehicles

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will feature discussions about AI, data and other enterprisewide government initiatives

Progressive Technology Federal Systems has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to expand public sector access to enterprise content management, document intelligence and library software offerings through Carahsoft’s reseller network and government contract vehicles.

As government agencies continue to prioritize data modernization, artificial intelligence adoption and enterprise information management, industry and government leaders will gather at the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 to discuss AI adoption; data, cloud and compute infrastructure; cybersecurity and compliance-driven initiatives; and cross-agency programs. Reserve your seat now to hear how federal organizations are advancing mission-critical modernization efforts.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft said Wednesday it will serve as PTFS’ Master Government Aggregator, making the latter’s offerings available to federal, state and local government customers through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

What Document Intelligence Tools Does PTFS Offer?

PTFS provides enterprise document intelligence offerings designed to help government organizations process, categorize and index information while improving access to mission-critical data.

The company’s Knowvation content services platform offers digital asset management, enterprise content management and geospatial intelligence capabilities for structured and unstructured data. The platform also supports search, indexing and workflow automation functions intended to assist agencies with records management, research and workflow documentation.

PTFS also offers Bibliovation, an integrated library system that provides government organizations with tools to manage, discover and deliver research resources and knowledge services.

What Did Carahsoft & PTFS Leaders Say About the Partnership?

Jon Sievert, director of sales at PTFS, said the partnership expands government access to the company’s enterprise content management and document intelligence technologies while supporting knowledge sharing, operational efficiency and mission delivery.

Lauren Regiac, team lead overseeing the PTFS team at Carahsoft, said the partnership will provide government agencies with content services and document intelligence capabilities designed to improve how organizations manage, access and analyze information. Regiac added that Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to broadening access to PTFS’ Knowvation and Bibliovation platforms.

How Does the Partnership Align With Carahsoft’s Other Public Sector Initiatives?

The PTFS agreement builds on Carahsoft’s broader effort to expand government access to artificial intelligence, document intelligence and information management technologies.

In recent months, Carahsoft partnered with Hupside to provide public sector organizations with an Original Intelligence infrastructure platform to support AI adoption and human decision-making, while separate agreements with Ripcord and Adlib expanded access to intelligent document processing, data extraction, and content automation capabilities for government customers.