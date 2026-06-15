General Atomics held an event at its Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Tupelo, Mississippi, showcasing advanced manufacturing technologies there

The demo featured systems used by General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, including those within Mistick Village, an automated manufacturing complex within the Tupelo site

The Mistick Village capabilities contribute to the production of the company’s Vektrex 155 mm launcher-compatible projectile

General Atomics showcased advanced manufacturing technologies and underscored Mississippi’s expanding role in the U.S. defense industrial base during an event at its Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Tupelo, Mississippi. The event featured demonstrations of automated production systems used by General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems , or GA-EMS, the company said Friday.

What Capabilities Were Highlighted During the Event?

GA-EMS showcased Mistick Village, an automated manufacturing complex within the Tupelo site that combines robotics, autonomous machining, assembly and systems integration to enable scalable production of weapons like the Vektrex 155 mm launcher-compatible projectile, the company’s offering for the Army’s Extended Range Artillery Projectile program.

The Tupelo facility features more than 700,000 square feet of production space, with additional expansion planned to meet future defense requirements. The manufacturing capabilities highlighted at the Tupelo site support General Atomics’ broader efforts to expand domestic production of precision-strike weapons. In April 2025, GA-EMS partnered with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to manufacture Bullseye precision-guided missiles .

What Did Government Leaders Say?

The event brought together Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment and 2026 Wash100 Award winner Michael Duffey , Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and National Nuclear Security Administration Administrator Brandon Williams, along with government officials, military leaders and industry partners.

“Business expansions in Mississippi prove that the magnolia state is a great place to invest, create economic opportunity, and rebuild the American arsenal,” said Wicker.

Duffey highlighted the role of manufacturing investments in strengthening the nation’s industrial base.

“Investments like these expand high‑skilled workforce opportunities, strengthen domestic supply chains and demonstrate how Mississippi continues contributing to America’s national and economic strength,” he said.

Williams emphasized the importance of workforce development and production capacity to maintaining national security.

“The capabilities showcased here underscore the importance of investing in our workforce, modernizing our infrastructure and enhancing our production capacity which are necessary to maintain peace through strength,” Williams said.