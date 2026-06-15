in Cybersecurity, News, Technology

PCI Government Services, PCI Professional Services Achieve ISO Certifications

Photo: PCI Government Services
PCI Government Services logo. PCI-GS and PCI-PS have achieved ISO certifications for IT service management and info security.
PCI Government Services
  • PCI Federal operating companies have achieved multiple ISO certifications
  • Certifications support standardized approaches to IT service delivery and information security
  • PCI Federal Cody Williamson has commented on the ISO certifications

PCI Federal’s two operating companies within its technology and mission solutions sector, PCI Government Services and PCI Professional Services, have achieved International Organization for Standardization certifications following independent external audits.

“These certifications reinforce our focus on disciplined execution, standardized processes, and secure service delivery across all operating companies,” PCI Federal Cody Williamson said in a statement published Thursday.

What ISO Certifications Did PCI-GS & PCI-PS Receive?

PCI Government Services received:

  • ISO 20000-1:2018 — IT Service Management Systems
  • ISO 27002:2022 — Information Security Controls

PCI Professional Services received:

  • ISO 9001:2015 — Quality Management Systems
  • ISO 20000-1:2018 — IT Service Management Systems
  • ISO 27002:2022 — Information Security Controls

PCI Federal said the certifications awarded to its operating companies reflect an enterprisewide approach to process maturity and governance as well as alignment of standards for IT service delivery, information security and quality management.

What Is PCI Federal?

PCI Federal is a tribal federal contracting enterprise owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians that delivers mission-focused, technical and professional services to federal civilian and defense customers through a portfolio of operating companies.

The latest certifications came weeks after PCI-GS and PCI-PS achieved Capability Maturity Model Integration Level 3 appraisals for both development and services.

PCI has also expanded its industry partnerships. Earlier this year, the company partnered with shipbuilder Austal USA to strengthen U.S. Navy shipbuilding efforts along the Gulf Coast.

The company continues to address emerging technology priorities as well. In an Executive Spotlight interview, PCI Government Services CEO Nick Dunn discussed why artificial intelligence requires a fundamentally different governance approach than previous technology waves such as cloud computing, mobile technologies and cybersecurity.

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Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

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