Cubic Defense and Draken have entered into a strategic partnership focused on adversary air training

The partnership involves Draken’s Red Force suite of adversary services, primarily Phantom Sky

Cubic will provide its Simplified, Planning, Execution, Analysis, Reconstruction software in the collaboration

Cubic Defense announced Friday that it has formed a strategic alliance with adversary training capabilities provider Draken to support Draken’s Red Force line of integrated adversary services.

Tammy Schmidt, vice president and general manager of advanced training solutions for Cubic Defense, commented on the matter, saying, “The collaboration with Draken reinforces Cubic’s commitment to delivering proven capabilities that enhance readiness, improve operational effectiveness and help defense organizations generate greater value from every training environment.”

“Our capabilities provide a scalable, interoperable foundation that supports training modernization while helping customers achieve readiness objectives faster and more efficiently,” Schmidt explained.

What Are the Benefits of Combining Cubic Defense and Drake’s Products?

Under the alliance, Cubic will provide its Simplified, Planning, Execution, Analysis, Reconstruction software, or SPEAR, which will work as a data collection platform for Draken’s Phantom Sky range control system. Cubic’s Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation, or ACMI, capabilities are also fully integrated into the Phantom Sky architecture.

Cubic said the two companies’ training technologies work to deliver training experiences that are realistic, measurable and repeatable.

What Are the Features of Phantom Sky?

Phantom Sky is designed to give exercise control staff decision support tools and the technical means to track, control and communicate with live, virtual and constructive assets throughout a training scenario. The system allows staff to remotely manage a distributed network of surface threat emitters positioned across large training areas to replicate realistic threat environments.

What Advantages Does SPEAR Provide to Training Officers?

SPEAR works to enable range training officers to electronically track, assess and log simulated weapons engagements and non-kinetic events. It also provides the ability to direct kill-removal actions for Red Air aircraft or halt electronic warfare effects as needed. Cubic said the integration of these functions within Phantom Sky is intended to keep training missions running with a consistent operational flow, while also enabling detailed reconstruction capabilities for post-mission debriefs.

What Is Draken’s Red Force Suite?

Phantom Sky is part of Draken’s Red Force suite, the company’s integrated adversary training ecosystem, built to give warfighters realistic threat simulation in the air, electronic warfare and surface domains as well as and uncrewed systems.

Red Force brings together five core service lines: adversary air, electronic warfare, surface threats, uncrewed systems and situational awareness. These work to recreate the tactics, behaviors and doctrine of real-world adversaries.