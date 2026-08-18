All Points Logistics, Blue Origin, Firefly Aerospace and L3Harris Technologies have been chosen to participate in NASA’s SPOC Contract

The companies will serve as payload processing facility providers under the Spacecraft Processing Operations Contract on-ramp

NASA issued a solicitation for the SPOC on-ramp in May

NASA has added Firefly Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies, Blue Origin and All Points Logistics as new payload processing facility providers under the Spacecraft Processing Operations Contract, the agency announced Monday.

The addition comes through an on-ramp provision built into the contract, which allows new, qualified vendors to join and deliver commercial payload processing support for NASA missions departing from a range of launch sites. The provision specifically addresses locations where suitable processing capabilities were not yet in place when the contract was first awarded.

What Is the Spacecraft Processing Operations Contract?

The Spacecraft Processing Operations Contract is structured as a multiple-award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. It carries a combined ceiling value of $100 million, with an ordering period that runs through Feb. 1, 2033. Under the vehicle, NASA obtains the facilities and associated services needed to carry out pre-launch preparation of spacecraft and related rocket hardware ahead of transport to the launch pad.

NASA’s Launch Services Program oversees the contract. The program partners with commercial companies as well as mission and international stakeholders to launch a broad mix of science payloads, spanning small satellites developed by colleges and universities to some of the agency’s most critical missions.

When Did NASA Launch the Solicitation for the SPOC On-Ramp Program?

The selection of the four companies as payload processing facility providers comes three months after NASA opened a solicitation for the Spacecraft Processing Operations Contract On-Ramp. The agency said it was seeking contractors capable of maintaining clean room environments as well as environmental monitoring, backup power and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to support spacecraft during pre-launch processing. The requirements also call for robust communications and data infrastructure, along with radio frequency and telemetry support tied to launch operations.

Bidders were required to demonstrate compliance with safety and maintenance standards set by federal, state and industry bodies and guarantee secure, continuous network connectivity throughout all processing and launch activities.