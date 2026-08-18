Tria Federal is a strategic partner on software modernization and operational delivery

CyKor will deploy the HiLabs MCheck: Provider suite

The platform must meet FedRAMP Moderate, HIPAA, Section 508 and zero trust requirements

CyKor has won a $42 million prime contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs to modernize and operate the agency’s Provider Directory platform.

The directory supports the Veterans Community Care Program, which connects veterans to care through VA medical centers and community-based providers, CyKor said Friday. VA’s Office of Veterans Community Care runs the program.

Tria Federal will support software modernization and operational delivery on the effort.

Provider data and access to community care sit among the operational questions facing federal health agencies. The Potomac Officers Club will host its 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3, convening government and industry leaders on the priorities shaping federal health delivery. Register now to join the conversation.

What Will the Modernized VA Provider Directory Do?

The updated directory will serve as a consolidated source of provider information for the community care program, according to CyKor. The platform will exchange provider data with systems inside and outside VA.

Coverage extends to VA medical centers, Veteran Care Agreements, Department of War sharing agreements, National Dialysis Services and local contracts.

CyKor said the consolidation will speed access to care and cut administrative work for VA staff.

Which Platform Will CyKor Deploy for VA?

The company will implement the HiLabs MCheck: Provider suite, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to meet VA requirements for compliance with Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Section 508 and zero trust standards.

CyKor set the provider directory accuracy at above 90 percent and system availability at 99.9 percent. Other stated capabilities include real-time data integration, AI-enabled validation, automated reporting and secure integration with internal and external healthcare systems.

What Prior VA Work Has Tria Federal Performed?

The provider directory work adds to Tria’s existing VA portfolio. The company won a five-year, $174 million recompete contract from the agency in July 2025 covering software engineering and development support for the department’s Financial Services Center. VA awarded the follow-on work to Softrams, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tria, after receiving offers from 15 vendors.

“We’re proud to partner with CyKor and VA on this important initiative, using innovative technology to create a simple, reliable way for Veterans to find and connect with the right providers, when and where they need them,” said Sean Vineyard, senior vice president of growth operations at Tria.

“We’re excited to support VA’s continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality care for those who’ve served and their family members,” he added.