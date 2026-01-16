Tyler Technologies officials said communications and incremental changes are critical to ensure that modernization across various federal agencies remains aligned with their respective missions and can lead to sustainable results.

In separate articles published by Federal News Network, Tyler Technologies’ Mike Cerniglia, a senior vice president, and Darreisha Harper, a federal portfolio manager, provided agencies with advice on adopting new technologies.

Why Is Communication Key to Modernization?

According to Harper, agencies must communicate upcoming changes to knowledge workers early in the modernization process. She recommended forming working groups that bring together key staff to address challenges and support decision-making.

“Having the right stakeholders in the room — not just the leaders and visionaries, but policy, IT, operations, program staff and subject matter experts — can help ensure that the people actually using the system are able to offer real information from day one,” the official stated.

Harper also explained that open communication between personnel and leaders provides decision-makers with a deeper understanding of modernization requirements at the macro and micro levels.

How Will Incremental Changes Lead to Results?

Cerniglia is advocating for an incremental approach to application and systems modernization. He acknowledged that modernization is a complex process, especially in agencies operating with legacy equipment.

The official said that incremental modernization “reduces risk while adding value.”

“You can start with the highest-value or lowest-risk places to modernize, and then just keep that progress going,” he stated.

He also recommended that agencies adopt open architecture to ensure new capabilities can be seamlessly integrated into systems.

What Is Tyler Technologies?

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Tyler Technologies offers a broad range of technology products and services to government and academic institutions.

In 2023, the company secured a contract with the National Guard Bureau to provide a cloud-based workforce case management application suite, which automates responses to personnel-related issues and complaints.

Tyler Technologies also provided the Diplomatic Security Service within the Department of State with its low-code case management development platform under a 2022 contract.