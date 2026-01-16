OCH Technologies Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

OCH Technologies has obtained Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 certification as the Department of War moves forward with mandatory cybersecurity requirements for contractors handling controlled unclassified information, or CUI.

“CMMC Level 2 certification demonstrates that we meet the rigorous cybersecurity standards required to handle controlled unclassified information for the Department of Defense,” the company wrote in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. “Getting here took many months of focused preparation, and the result reflects the strong compliance culture we’re building together at OCH.”

Why Does CMMC Level 2 Matter?

The War Department began phasing in CMMC requirements in late 2025, ending the program’s voluntary period and making certification mandatory for contractors seeking to compete for covered defense contracts. Level 2 certification applies to companies handling CUI and requires either independent third-party assessments or validated self-assessments, depending on the acquisition.

The CMMC framework is intended to reduce cyber risk across the defense industrial base and address persistent threats targeting supply chains, data and intellectual property.

What Does OCH Technologies Do?

An 8(a) certified small business, OCH Technologies is focused on delivering systems engineering, software development, cybersecurity and program management support for federal customers.

The company’s team of professionals works with government agencies to develop customized offerings aligned with their mission requirements.