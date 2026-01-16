Raft has launched the Raft Partner Program , a new initiative intended to accelerate the delivery of capabilities that support interoperability, collaboration and speed across the defense ecosystem as modern warfare relies more heavily on software and spans multiple operational domains.

What Is the Raft Partner Program?

The defense technology company said Thursday the Raft Partner Program aims to establish a national security ecosystem that fast-tracks the development and deployment of mission-ready capabilities using the Raft Data Platform and Raft AI Mission System. Through the program, industry partners receive resources and technical support to create secure, high-performance applications suitable for operational deployment on Raft’s platforms, which support some of the Department of War’s largest modernization initiatives.

“Regardless of the mission, if you want the Department of War to adopt your technology, you need to build on the foundational software layers powering their key modernization initiatives,” said Shubhi Mishra , founder and CEO of Raft.

“This program gives industry a fast lane and time back to the mission. Partners can integrate across the Raft ecosystem and scale their capabilities everywhere the U.S. fights,” added the two-time Wash100 Award winner.

Which Companies Are Joining the Raft Partner Program?