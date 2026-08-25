Pieterse has arrived from Recorded Future, where he served as chief revenue officer

Soto led infrastructure security at Amazon before joining

Soto takes on stewardship of the company’s Customer Zero program

Trellix has appointed David Pieterse as chief operating officer for go-to-market and David Soto as chief information security officer.

The two roles cover go-to-market execution, strategic partnerships and enterprise security, the cybersecurity company said Monday.

What Will David Pieterse Do at Trellix?

Pieterse will focus on the company’s growth areas, with responsibility for turning product development into customer results.

He joins Trellix from Recorded Future, where he served as chief revenue officer and led global revenue functions through the company’s acquisition by Mastercard. Pieterse previously held the same title at Snow Software, building its global revenue organization through the acquisition by Flexera, and served as senior vice president of global revenue at Kong.

He has more than two decades of experience in enterprise technology and revenue leadership spanning cybersecurity, enterprise software and data analytics.

Pieterse said his focus will be on building the relationships and execution mechanisms that translate security products into measurable customer outcomes.

What Experience Does David Soto Bring?

Soto will run Trellix’s enterprise security program and serve as executive steward of the company’s Customer Zero program, which applies Trellix products within its environment.

He comes from Amazon, where he headed infrastructure security and scaled a program covering more than 4,000 sites in 30 countries. That work included anomaly detection systems protecting employees working alongside automation and robotics.

Soto has more than 25 years of cybersecurity leadership experience in regulated industries, with prior roles at Check Point, Optiv and Pacific Life. He has served on the board of the Orange County CISO Roundtable since 2017.

Vishal Rao, CEO of Trellix, said Soto’s record of building resilient programs at scale fits what the company needs for its enterprise security work.

How Does Trellix Support Government Cyber Missions?

The Trellix Endpoint Detection and Response platform received an Impact Level 5 High provisional authorization from the Department of War in 2024, clearing it to operate in the department’s cloud environment and support the protection of controlled unclassified information and national security systems.

The company also holds Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High authorization for its Trellix GovCloud Security Platform, which runs on Amazon Web Services GovCloud.