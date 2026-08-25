Booz Allen will support global patient movement operations for USTRANSCOM

The effort will modernize TRAC2ES with cloud-agnostic capabilities and automation

The system will utilize AI and machine learning to support patient movement and operational forecasting

Booz Allen Hamilton has received a potential $34.8 million contract from the U.S. Transportation Command to enhance, sustain and modernize the TRANSCOM Regulating and Command & Control Evacuation System , or TRAC2ES.

What Is the Scope of the TRAC2ES Contract?

According to an award notice published Monday on SAM.gov, the McLean, Virginia-based company will support TRAC2ES global patient movement operations. Awarded Thursday through USTRANSCOM’s Commercial Solutions Opening program, the contract covers medical regulating, patient evacuation and command-and-control decision support for moving service members during peace, war and contingency operations.

TRAC2ES handles personal identifiable information and protected health information and operates in classified and unclassified environments.

Based on the solicitation notice released in March, Booz Allen will provide modernization and sustainment services aimed at supporting scalability, performance, cybersecurity and interoperability while maintaining compliance with Department of War standards.

The contract includes a 12-month base period beginning June 1, followed by four 12-month option periods. If all options are exercised, the work will continue through May 31, 2031.

What Does the TRAC2ES Modernization Include?

USTRANSCOM wants the modernization effort to use agile development practices, move the system to a cloud-agnostic environment and establish automated processes for building, testing and deploying software. The requirements also call for security measures based on the DOW’s zero trust strategy.

The effort would incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning to help with patient movement, resource allocation and operational forecasting. It also calls for real-time data exchanges with other government systems, along with business intelligence capabilities such as dashboards, customizable reports and data visualization.

The requirements further include a secure mobile application that can function when connectivity is limited or unavailable, including in contested and low-bandwidth settings.