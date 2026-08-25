Retired Army Gen. Nakasone will serve as the advisory firm’s founder and chairman

Brett Goldstein, former Defense Digital Service director, will serve as CEO

The 2026 Navy Summit will explore AI, digital engineering and more

Paul Nakasone , a retired U.S. Army general who previously led the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, has introduced the Nakasone Group, a boutique national security advisory firm .

As national security threats grow more complex, government and industry leaders will convene this Thursday, Aug. 27, for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit , the organization’s last Department of War summit of the year, to discuss artificial intelligence, digital engineering, autonomous systems, network modernization, shipbuilding and other priorities shaping the future maritime force. Sign up now to join the conversation.

“We built this firm to bring the caliber of security counsel once reserved for the highest levels of government to those navigating today’s most complex challenges — quietly, discreetly, and to the highest standard,” Nakasone said in a LinkedIn post announcing the firm’s launch.

What Is the Nakasone Group?

The Nakasone Group is a boutique national security advisory firm founded and chaired by Nakasone. The firm counsels government leaders, corporations and prominent families on national security and cybersecurity risks, according to its website. Its practice areas include:

Private cyber defense

Global travel protection

Global strategic insights

Family digital security

Fraud and impersonation defense

Tailored executive briefings

Who Is Brett Goldstein?

Brett Goldstein is the Nakasone Group’s chief executive officer, bringing experience spanning Silicon Valley, city government and the Department of War.

He previously served as director of the Defense Digital Service, where he led efforts to address critical technical and national security challenges while reporting directly to the DOW secretary.

Who Is Paul Nakasone?

Nakasone is a retired U.S. Army general who served more than three decades in uniform, including as commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency from 2018 to 2024. He also served as chief of the Central Security Service and previously led U.S. Army Cyber Command. During his tenure at NSA, Nakasone oversaw the creation of the agency’s AI Security Center , which was tasked with developing best practices and risk frameworks for the secure adoption of artificial intelligence across the defense industrial base.